Anambra NUJ Hosts Media Summit, March

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, is set to hold its maiden media summit tagged “Vision Anambra Next”, the state Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ifesinachi, has disclosed.

Ifesinachi told newsmen in an interview last Monday in Onitsha that the two-day event would hold from March 28 to March 29 in Awka.

He said that the summit would provide a platform to discuss the past, present and future of the state.

“The forthcoming media summit is all about looking at the immediate environment as well as using journalism to add value to the society.

“Anambra, being the light of the nation, has the potential and credentials to be an exemplary state in the country.

“The state has produced great men and women who were forerunners, pacesetters as well as trailblazers in various spheres of human endeavour.

“So, the media has a pivotal role to play in harnessing the potential in the state.”

According to him, the summit is an avenue for journalists to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

Ifesinachi urged past governors, past commissioners of information, past chief press secretaries and all other information managers to grace the occasion for a better Anambra.

The chairman said the occasion would be an opportunity for political parties, governorship aspirants, interest groups and stakeholders to proffer solutions and suggestions on the way forward for the state.

He said that there would be paper presentations by scholars and that a communique, which would serve as a blueprint for a better society, would be issued at the end of the event.