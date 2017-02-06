TCN To Float $200m Funding Scheme

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has received approval from the Federal Government to begin a pilot funding scheme of 200 million dollars for the refurbishing of its existing lines and substations .

The Managing Director of TCN Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, announced this at a news conference in Abuja last week.

The Tide recalled that the nation’s electricity value chains is facing several challenges ranging from generation, transmission and distribution problems.

Some of the reasons attributed for the transmission hiccups are the inability of TCN to completely overhaul its equipment due to non availability of funds.

To this end, Abubakar said that the approved funding scheme was designed to complement Federal Government’s funding of the 127 transmission projects in the country.

He said the scheme would be advertised for interested investors to invest in the exercise designed to reinforce and refurbish TCN’s existing electricity transmission lines.

The managing director assured that the investors would get good return on their investments from the wheeling revenue from the electricity market.

According to him, the exercise is expected to commence when the cash flow of TCN increases from its current 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

He said the increase in the company’s cash flow would guarantee repayment to investors over the period of time to be agreed upon.

Atiku said that TCN was also accessing some concessionary multi-lateral loans and grants from trans- national organizations like the World Bank, Euro Bond, African Development Bank, Japan International Corporation Agency.

He said the loans had contributed to the completion of its projects in 2016 and would also assist in the completion of the targeted projects in 2017.

Atiku said that the new management was working tirelessly to complete the outstanding critical projects funded in the 2016 budget.

According to him, the projects for completion in 2017 include, rehabilitation of Afam 1x150MVA, 330.132.33KV transformer and construction of Afam IV to Afam transmission line at 95 per cent completion.

Others are Katsina –Daura 132kv line and 2x60MVA substation at Daura which is 90 per cent completed, Kafachan 2x60MVA substation project, that is presently 92 per cent completed.

Osogbo-Ede 132kv DC transmission line at 95 per cent completed, Kaduna –Jos 330kv DC transmission line at 75 per cent completion.

According to him, other critical projects to be completed in 2017 are Benin North-Osogbo 330KV DC transmission line at 48 per cent completion stage.

Others are Eruka-Omotosho 330 DC transmission line 24 per cent completed, 1x150MVA, 330/132KV and 60MVA, 132/33KV substation at Damaturu 92 per cent completed.

Also 40 MVA mobile sunstation at Damboa in Borno State, that is 45 per cent completed and 40MVA mobile substation at Mayo Belwa in Adamawa state that is 90 per cent completed.

The TCN MD said that the completion of the outstanding critical projects would increase the wheeling capacity of TCN from 6, 500MW to 7, 200 MW by the end of 2017.