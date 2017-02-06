Reorientation, Panacea To Drug Abuse, Crime – Don

Prof. Kenneth Nwogu of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, says the panacea to illicit drugs, drug abuse and crimes is massive reorientation of the society.

Nwogu, a senior lecturer, Department of Law, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Thursday.

The law professor who spoke on Illicit Drugs, Crime and Society – The Challenges of Nation Building said that he had made similar call at a lecture to mark the fourth annual lecture series organised by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said that the only way out of illicit drugs and crime remained reorientation of the people through massive enlightenment.

He stated that people who use illicit drugs might not know the damages they caused to themselves and the society at large.

Nwogu also identified the celebration of people with questionable wealth as another challenge to nation building.

He expressed dismay at the quest for wealth by parents to the detriment of their children, stressing that once values and standards were set aright the society would be good.

Nwogu attributed most crimes in the society to illicit drugs, and opined that parents, community leaders, churches and schools had a very important role to play in dealing with the issue in the society.