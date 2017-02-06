Renewable Energy Dev: Expert Harps On Favourable Policies

An Abuja-based energy analyst, Mrs Halima Sarki, said that Nigeria lacked sufficient policies and conditions that could support the proper development of the country’s renewable energy sector.

She stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Sarki explained that the unfavourable policies discouraged potential investors from contributing to the development of the industry in the country.

“The renewable energy industry in Nigeria lacks the necessary incentives to support the development of the industry which would have served as a backup for the current deficiency in power supply.

“Incentives like suitable tax holidays for renewable energy companies would be beneficial in the growth of the industry as investors won’t be worried about having large portions of their revenue taken by government.

“Since we are unable to manufacture the necessary technologies and machinery used in the renewable energy industry and we depend on importation, it makes sense to have importation waivers on such technologies imported.

” Investors and developers are faced with issues of two tariffs, high interest rates, high costs of development and operations, coupled with short debt repayment periods which cause returns to be substantially poor.

“We also can’t neglect the troubling fact that many Nigerians do not pay for the electricity that they use which has caused the generators and distributors to lose out on their expected revenue.

“Although the renewable energy industry is quite young in Nigeria, government has to research on what it entails to develop energy project in order to create policies that meet the requirements for effective operations”, she advised.