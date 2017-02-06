ODF: Mrs Ayade Lauds Obanliku People

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Linda Ayade, has congratulated United Purpose (formerly Concern Universal) for the success recorded in Obanliku Local Government Area on Open Defection Free (ODF).

Dr. Ayade made the remarks during a press briefing by United Purpose to declare Obanliku Local Government Area Open Defecation Free (ODF) and part of Programme Coordinating Mechanism (PCM) meeting by the National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS), held recently at Azari Hotel and Suites, Calabar.

The Governor’s wife who was represented by the wife of the Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Mrs. Binta John Gaul, stated that “it is remarkable for one of our Local Governments here in Cross River State to be declared the only Open Defecation Free Local Government Area in Nigeria at this time.”

According to her, the journey is not yet over for while we celebrate Obanliku for putting the State on the map of another “First” in Nigeria and improving the general health of its citizens, there is need for other LGAs in Cross River State to follow suit, adding that “we await the news about Abi and Bekwarra Local Government Areas, the other two LGAs that are also part of the Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria (RUSHPIN) programme.

Dr. Ayade opined that the major lesson to be learnt from the Obanliku success story was that it takes community-led action to achieve a feat such as the one recorded in Obanliku, while calling on other LGAs in the State to do same.

Also speaking, the Hon. Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu who was represented by the Chairman, National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS), Mr. Emmanuel Awe said, “This milestone, the first of its kind in Nigeria, has been achieved using the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach, which promotes behavioural change by empowering communities to assess their sanitation practices and proffer solutions towards addressing them.

He noted that Nigeria is reported to be among countries with the highest population of open defectors, with 71 percent of the population reported to be without access to basic sanitation facilities, which poses a great challenge to women, girls and the vulnerable, adding that it impacts negatively on the health and economy of the populace.

Engr. Adamu further disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was promoting the agenda of eliminating open defecation and improved sanitation facilities in the country to help address the failure of attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) target for sanitation and in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar