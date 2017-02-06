Navy Destroys N3bn Illegal Refineries In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed 40 illegal refineries, equipment and petroleum products valued at N3billion in Rivers State.
This was disclosed by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command,  Rear Admiral James Oluwole, Saturday at the conclusion of the  first phase of Operation Rivers Sweep in Port Harcourt.
He said the operation which began on January  8 and ended February  4 was aimed at tackling the spate of oil theft and vandalism  of critical oil and gas installations, especially along Bonny-Onne Channels in Rivers State.
“Operation Rivers Sweep was activated  on January 8 to stem the tide of increasing and disturbing reports of illegal bunkering in Onne general area.
“Over some months now, we have discovered  that lots of illegal refineries are operating within the area with  stealthily specially designed dug-in canoes moving stolen petroleum products.
“In  the  operation, two   vessels MV Lewis Ejiro and MV Lady Siwthin were impounded while 40 illegal  refineries, 60 large wooden  and speed boats loaded with 5.24 million  litres of diesel  were destroyed.
Other items recovered by troops included three generators, 16 pumping machines, two welding  machines, three outboard  engines  and two  hoses  the total estimated  value of the destroyed  illegal  refineries  and other equipment  is about  N3 billion”, he said.
He further disclosed  that two warships, NNS Ologbo and NNS Burutu, eight gunboats  and helicopters  participated  in the 28th day operation, adding that five suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operation.
The FOC said the operation had reduced spate of  attacks on oil and gas installations and sea  piracy particularly in the Onne and adjoining  creeks in the area.
According to him, the battle against oil  thieves is built on a  tripartite arrangement which  involved surveillance, enforcement and  operation and regretted  that the  Navy’s inability  to prosecute  suspected oil thieves partly affected  the war on illegal oil  bunkering.

 

