Navy Destroys N3bn Illegal Refineries In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed 40 illegal refineries, equipment and petroleum products valued at N3billion in Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, Saturday at the conclusion of the first phase of Operation Rivers Sweep in Port Harcourt.

He said the operation which began on January 8 and ended February 4 was aimed at tackling the spate of oil theft and vandalism of critical oil and gas installations, especially along Bonny-Onne Channels in Rivers State.

“Operation Rivers Sweep was activated on January 8 to stem the tide of increasing and disturbing reports of illegal bunkering in Onne general area.

“Over some months now, we have discovered that lots of illegal refineries are operating within the area with stealthily specially designed dug-in canoes moving stolen petroleum products.

“In the operation, two vessels MV Lewis Ejiro and MV Lady Siwthin were impounded while 40 illegal refineries, 60 large wooden and speed boats loaded with 5.24 million litres of diesel were destroyed.

Other items recovered by troops included three generators, 16 pumping machines, two welding machines, three outboard engines and two hoses the total estimated value of the destroyed illegal refineries and other equipment is about N3 billion”, he said.

He further disclosed that two warships, NNS Ologbo and NNS Burutu, eight gunboats and helicopters participated in the 28th day operation, adding that five suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operation.

The FOC said the operation had reduced spate of attacks on oil and gas installations and sea piracy particularly in the Onne and adjoining creeks in the area.

According to him, the battle against oil thieves is built on a tripartite arrangement which involved surveillance, enforcement and operation and regretted that the Navy’s inability to prosecute suspected oil thieves partly affected the war on illegal oil bunkering.

