Kaduna Gets New FA Chairman

Sheriff Al-Kassim in Kaduna has emerged the new state Football Association (FA) chairman to replace Abdulkadir Magaji who died about two weeks ago.

The Kaduna State FA Secretary, Abdussalam Jere, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the decision was unanimously adopted by the board.

He said Al-Kassim, before his appointment, was the Vice-Chairman of the FA.

Jere said the appointment was in line with the statutes of the association, as stated in Article 33, Sub-Section 10.

“It states that ‘in case a vacancy exists, the executive committee shall fill the position until the next general assembly,” he said.

Jere said the mandate was also according to Article 18 of the same statutes.

“The FA shall take all decisions on any matter regarding their member independently of any external body,” he said.

The secretary disclosed also that Magaji Alhassan was nominated to fill the post of Vice-chairman, pending the decision of general assembly at a yet to be announced date.

He said Al-Kassim is an astute sports administrator” who hails from the Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He came into the FA under the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) where he held several positions, including the Organising Secretary and Chief Coordinator in Jema’a LGA.

“AI-Kassim was appointed under the Federation of Youth Soccer Club Owners (FEYSCO) as National Secretary-General and later Financial Secretary. .“He served as board member of the Kaduna FA for four terms as a government nominee.

“Alkassim has gathered rich experience in sports administration, while he served as Vice-Chairman, Kaduna State Sports Council,” J ere said

The Tidesports source reports that the new FA Chairman became the vice-chairman in 2011.

In 2015, he contested again and won for a tenure which was yet to end before the latest development.

Away from sports, he was elected Councilor for the Kafanchan B Ward in Kaduna State.