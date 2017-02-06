‘I’ll Return To Politics, Soon’

Former Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill says he will return to politics soon.

Princewill, who also was the governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigerian in 2007 in Rivers State informed The Tide that he would shift his focus from film production and move back to politics, stating that he will no longer contest any political position.

He said he is currently meeting with some of his political friends and mentors including the former Vice President, Alhaji Abubarkar Atiku and the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and other politicians within and outside the state.

The former Labour Party leader refused to head to tribunal after the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)candidate, Nyesom Wike Governor, the winner of the 2015 Governorship elections.

Princewill however urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration both in the state and the nation, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to transform the nation.

The defeated Governorship candidate left political scene after the 2015 Governorship elections in Rivers State unceremoniously and refused to come back to the state.

Meanwhile, Princewill’s supporters have hailed his decision to return to politics, stressing that they will always support his ambition in any position he would want to contest.

Those who hailed his decision to return to politics include, Lloyd Deinbo Briggs , Enimizufa Diepreye, Oruene Captain Boma, Azubuike Ihemeje and Jonah Ben Owuso who said they would be happy to have him back into Rivers politics.

Lloyd Briggs told The Tide he worked with Princewill’s team during the last gubernatorial election as a volunteer, traveled with them from one local government to another, and would want to work with him again if he indicates interest in any position.

Briggs said although he sometimes worked with empty stomach during the campaign, it shows how much he believed in his Rivers vision.

He however regretted that after the election the Princewill left without a word or an address to his supporters.

According to him,’’ I was shocked as to not even an address from the Prince to those who willingly volunteered to be part of his team. Whenever you are ready we are still willing to work with your team for the betterment of my future and our people.

Similarly, Enimizufa Diepreye urged the politician to stay strong and remain focused, stating that the people are still with him.