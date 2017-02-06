Group Insists On Protest, Today

The Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC), has denied that it has cancelled its proposed rally.

A statement yesterday by the group and signed by its co-Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye said the rumour about the cancellation of the rally is not true

The statement noted that the National Protest was never about 2Face, but the group is marching on against bad governance.

According to him, ’’Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds that the National-Protest-March slated for Monday, February 6, 2017 has been canceled by Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Face.

‘’ This is not true and not the consensus of Nigerians, majority of fellow planners and not a true reflection of the sincere plan to organize this rally in public interest. We wish to inform Nigerians and the world at large that this protest against bad governance and hunger was never about 2Face or any individual for that matter’’, it said.

It explained that Mr. Idibia merely keyed into an ongoing public discourse over this protest to take a lead. It was never his singular idea but the concern of the suffering masses.

“This is the time to separate real activists from emergency activists. Emergency activists seek mortality with the fear of man, while revolutionists and real activists seek immortality with the fear of God’’, the group noted.

It would be recalled that the popular music star, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2face, backed out of the planned nationwide protest, announcing its cancellation 24 hours to the return and resumption of office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The African Queen crooner announced the cancellation of the protest via his Instagram page, Saturday evening.

In the video clip, 2face said, “Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear that the ‘OneVoice’ Nigerian protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday the 6th of February is under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with our ideals. The point and intent am making is not worth the life of any Nigerian.”

“It is a fact motivated by the need to demand a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest’’, he said.