Electricity Supply Improves In PH Metropolis

Electricity supply in Port Harcourt metropolis has improved substantially as more residents now have their supply restored.

It would be recalled that supply dropped drastically after the first rain which destroyed about 96 electric poles and other equipment belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

Most areas of Port Harcourt and its environs where thrown into darkness with assurances from PHED that the company’s engineers had been mobilized for the repair works and that power supply would soon be restored.

For about a week after the promise from the PHED spokesman, John Onyi, most of the areas affected were still in darkness.

However, some residents in Borikiri in Old Port Harcourt Township, Choba, Diobu and Rumuola said their supply was restored at the weekend.

Thompson Amadi, a resident of Ojoto Street in Diobu said, “Our light was restored Friday night and that has ended the over one week darkness we suffered.

Another resident, Clifford Eneta, told The Tide that in Chukwu Street Rumuodara, they now have power supply and commended PHED for its effort.

Chief Clement Udoh, a resident of Rumuagholu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area also confirmed that power supply was restored at the weekend in the area.

According to the Chief who is a welder, “we now have light in the area”.

He noted that the over one week blackout affected his business and social activities.

