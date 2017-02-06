Community Appeals For Trans-Ubie Road Extention

The people of Olokuma community in Ahoada West Local Government Area, have made a passionate appeal to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to extend the terminal point of the recently approved construction of trans Ubie road to their community through Ikodi, instead of terminating it at Odiereke, a neigbouring community.

Olokuma is the border community between Ahoada West with Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas through the Orashi River. The community is to distribute education materials worth thousands of naira to pupils in its primary school.

The community Chief, Chinem Kpogbum pleaded with the Obuzor Vanguard to help them send their application to the State government, saying that without extending the road to them, it would be difficult to bring their agricultural products to the city.

The community further said that they had suffered neglect by previous administrations, saying with us, the golden time has come for the amiable governor to put us in his progressive programmes”.

The people were full of praises for Hon. Obuzor and his organisation for the donation of education materials to their pupils, saying the gesture would go a long way to improve their studies.

.According to them the donation by Obuzor Vanguard was a fovour, first of its kind among any individual or groups hoping government would be helping the community irrespective of their little economic contributions to the state.

They recalled how Hon Obuzor during his tenure as Council chairman of Ahoada-West provided a solar powered water borehole for them, noting that the project is the only source of clean water they have at this moment.

The community called for more government presence in the area of standard school and electricity advocating that a higher political office be assigned to Hon Obuzor in view of his track record of service delivery to the rural populace.

The leader of the group and one time CTC chairman of Ahoada West Ikechukwu Obuzor thanked the people for their warm reception and promised to do more by bringing the road request to the governor while assuring them of the determination of the New Rivers Vision to touch every community.

Hon Obuzor encouraged the children to make judicious use of the materials and be studious to become better citizens in the society.

In a mentoring session former CTC members of Ahoada West LGA Barr. Rosemary Nwugo and Mrs Blessing Menwe advised female pupils of the school to aim at the best in life and avoid acts that will hinder their education.

They described the free book presentation ceremony as timely in view of the nose-dive of education occasioned by months of cult activities in the area.

The former AWELGA supervisors urged parents to help direct their children and wards towards positive activities that would lead to their growth and development.

Education materials donated at the ceremony include exercise books, biros, pencils and sharpeners as well as erasers among others.