RVHA Passes Education Amendment Bill Into Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), has passed into law a bill to amend the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Law No. 1 of 2005

The House took the decision last Wednesday, after receiving the report on the bill by the House Committee of the Whole chaired by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi – Owaji Ibani at the Assembly’s plenary session in Port Harcourt.

The Speaker who announced the passage of the bill into law, said the law could now empower the state government to support schools that were handed over to missionaries in terms of development in the state.

According to the Speaker, paragraph “C” of the principal law guarantees any other assistance as the State Ministry of Education may recommend to the Governor in support of the mission schools in the state.

Section 14 of the principal law was also amended by inserting the “Commissioner” the words “Assistance” means anything done or given by the government including financial donation or provision of infrastructure to support the development of a returned school”.

The bill, which was cited as the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Bill, 2017 amended into law, the Section 3, paragraph “a” “b” “c” and Section 14 of the principal law No. 1 of 2005, in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) has confirmed the nominees of the State Road Maintenance Agency (RSRMA) as chairman and members.

The confirmation of the nominees at the plenary session follows a letter by Governor Nyesom Wike to that effect.

The nominees received the approval of the House after a thorough screening of five members while the chairman nominee was asked to bow and go as a stakeholder in the state by the 24 lawmakers present at the plenary session last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi -Owaji Ibani directed the clerk of the House to prepare the confirmation letter to the state Governor for action.

Enoch Epelle