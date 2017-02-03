RSG, World Bank Partner On SEEFOR Projects

The Rivers State Govern-ment, says it is partnering the World Bank / European Union to improve the quality of lives of rural people in the state.

The state Coordinator of the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project, a World Bank’s sponsored project, Mr Kelcious Amos said this during an inspection of a completed Information Communication and Technology (ICT) centre and a hall in Ogbodo Isiokpo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mr Amos, who was represented by Mrs Christians Nkiru Igbe said that the centre would ensure that all residents of Ogbodo Isiokpo were ICT compliant, adding that by so doing, job opportunities would be created for the people.

He said that, the centre would provide opportunities for external examiners such as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to use it for their computer-based test for prospective university candidates while the hall would serve as wedding reception venues and other social activities for the people.

Also speaking, the Project Director, Community Driven Development Social (CDDS), Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said that the project would boost youth employment in the area, through the impartation of computer skills.

According to him, by so doing, restiveness and other social problems would be checked. He, however, charged the people of the community to protect the project from vandalisation as they were now their own. In his speech, the Chairman, Community Project Monitoring Committee (CPMC), Ogbodo Isiokpo, Mr Humphrey Nsirim thanked the state government and the World bank for bringing the project to the community and pledged to ensure that they were protected from vandalisation.