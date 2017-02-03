Rivers People Hail Anabraba’s Move To Defend Office

Majority of Rivers people have welcomed the decision of the Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Benibo Fredrick Anabraba to approach the court to protect his mandate and his position as at the House.

The election of the Minority Leader sparked off controversy between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their alleged interference in electing their leadership.

But the leadership of the House insisted that the standing order and House rule of the House were strictly followed.

Hon Anabraba has approached the court to restrain the leadership of the House and the legislators from removing him as the Minority Leader which he won at the plenary session.

The Minority Leader also urged the court to stop his party, the APC from suspending and or expelling him from the party.

According to the legislator, the APC has announced his expulsion from the party for his purported refusal to make himself available to the panel to investigate what happened.

Those who spoke to The Tide include, Emeka Ikechi, Ferdinald Nwachinake and Odinaka Ollor, all of whom urged the political parties to stop interfering in the business of the lawmakers.

They said if one wins an election, the person now represents the constituency and not the party, hence, the interferences from the political parties were not healthy to the development of the society.

They noted that such interference from the parties had in the past adversely affected development and given rise to non-chalant attitude of members of parliament in various states.

George Briggs from Abonnema in Akuku Toru Local Government Area said the people of Constituency 11 elected Hon. Anabraba to represent the constituency but not the party, adding that they will continue to stand by him.

The Director General of Rivers Ijaw Project, Ibiso Taylor Harry confirmed to The Tide that they encouraged the lawmaker to approach the court to protect his mandate.

Harry had in a press briefing vowed to stand by the lawmaker, because due process were followed during the election in which Hon.Anabraba was elected.

Harry who spoke on behalf of the Akuku Toru Local Government Area also condemned plans by the APC to expelled the lawmaker, stating that the Minority leader, despite all threats and intimidations stood with the party and the leader of the party, Chibuike Amaechi.

According to him,’’ The lawmaker is the only APC member from the Rivers West Senatorial district in the House,stating that Rivers South East have three lawmakers while Rivers East have two members.

He said Anabraba has not been found wanting and should be allowed to function as the minority leader.

Godspower Amadi