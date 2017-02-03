Rivers NUJ Dissociates Self From Quacks

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has dissociated itself from a group, the Grassroots Journalists Network, and several other fraudulent and faceless groups that go about giving out awards to prominent personalities, especially traditional rulers in rural areas of the state.

The union, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Chairman, Omoni Ayo-Tamuno and the Secretary, Soibi Max-Alalibo, last Wednesday, advised members of the public to note that those going around and giving the awards are touts and, therefore, not authorised by the union.

The statement enjoined members of the public to always contact the union when such faceless and fraudulent people approach them.

It warned that the union would not hesitate to hand over such people and receivers of the awards to security outfit for impersonation.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) felicitates with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on the celebration of its 53th anniversary.

This was contained in a statement issued last Wednesday in Port Harcourt by the Chairman, Omoni Ayo-Tamuno and the Secretary, Soibi Max-Alalibo.

While congratulating SWAN on her 53rd years in existence, the union expressed the hope that the association, under the leadership of Mr. Honour Sirawoo, would continue to champion the promotion and development of sports in the country in the years to come.

The statement further urged SWAN to play more practical role in assisting policy makers to take grassroots talent hunt serious in order to fish out sportsmen and women to represent the country at the international level.