N’Delta Activist Urges Restructuring Of Nigeria

Following the down-turn in Nigeria’s economy, a Niger Delta activist has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently restructure the country before it becomes unamendable.

The activist, Dr Sokari Soberekon said this in a statement made available to newsmen last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call became imperative after considering the hardship facing the nation under the Buhari-led Federal Government.

Soberekon recalled that since independence, there had been no noticable change ,adding that the country needed to do the needful, rather than stick to an erroneous belief that all is well.

The activist who also described himself as Senior Advocate of the Niger Delta (SAND),noted that no amount of intimidation could stop the people from agitating, saying that more people are oppressed in the country.

He further tasked the Niger Deltans to think on how the people could be of help to each other, in order to take their agitation to greater heights.

He, however, decried what he described as nepotism by the Federal Government with regards to the affairs of people of Niger Delta warning that if the situation was not addressed, the youths may be forced to take laws into their hands.

.On the issue of the planned secession by the Igbos, he urged the President to critically look into it, and do as expected.

Concerning the possibilities of the Niger Deltans joining the Biafrans should their prayers be granted, he said it was a huge joke, pointing out that the Niger Deltans have distinct history and culture from the Igbos.