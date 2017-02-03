Enugu To Partner Tricycle Operators In Crime Fighting

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that his administration would leverage on the numerical strength of commercial tricycle operators in the state to bring down criminal activities.

The governor said this at an interactive session with members of the state chapter of Tricycle Riders Association of Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi said that they would be exposed to rudiments of crime surveillance, pointing out that the state government had already commissioned security agencies that would train members of the association, and that such partnership was most desired in order to maintain the relative security in the state.

“As we continue to appreciate the help you render to us in the transport sector, we have decided to seek your support and partnership in our effort to strengthen security in the state.

“Even though Enugu ranks among the safest states in the country, we are aware of the existence of security challenges due to increasing desperation and sophistication of criminal elements in the state.

“We are determined to keep improving our security operations as we are aware that any lapse on our part will spell dire consequences to our people,” he said.

The governor said that the state government would train members of the association free of charge in the security scheme and offer financial and logistic supports to them.

Ugwuanyi said that officers of the security agencies would be appointed to liaise with the commercial tricycle operators on daily basis.

He noted that they would in turn provide useful information that would help track criminal elements in the state.

The governor announced a reduction in the daily levy paid by members of the association from N100 to N50 and directed local government authorities who imposed the tolls to comply forthwith.

Ugwuanyi stated that his administration would continue to support members of the association and also provide them with additional tricycle and monthly stipend to run their affairs.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Mr Benjamin Ejiofor had said that the governor, through his goodwill, had restored their confidence in governance.

Ejiofor said that their members had long grappled with several challenges in the course of discharging their duties, including the payment of exorbitant levies to local government authorities.

He added that they had had a fair share of the insecurity in the state “as our members are constantly victims of armed robbery, assassination and menaces of all sorts while going about their normal duties”.

He said that their members would continue to give the needed support to the governor due to the cordial relationship that existed between them.