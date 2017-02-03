Dickson Extols Late Pere Ajuwa

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has described the untimely passage of Chief Pere Ajuwa as sad, shocking and a monumental loss to the government and people of the State.

Dickson who stated this in a condolence message to the bereaved family last Tuesday, said that Ajuwa’s death was also a great and painful loss to the Ijaw nation and the political landscape of Nigeria.

The governor recalled Ajuwa’s forays into politics, which saw him contest for the governorship of the old Rivers State and later for the presidency.

He said Ajuwa was one of the very few minorities of the Ijaw stock to run for the highest office in the land.

According to him, the efforts of the late Egbesu of Egbesubiri greatly inspired the younger generation of Ijaw politicians.

He said Ajuwa’s efforts also gave “a greater insight and meaning to why we should legitimately fight for what rightly belongs to us, without resorting to violence”, pointing out that Ajuwa supported every genuine effort of the Ijaw people to be properly recognised politically, economically, and in other areas of human endeavour.

He said Ajunwa used his personal resources to fight for the political and economic emancipation of the minorities of the South-South region.

He said beneficiaries of Ajuwa’s efforts were especially his tribesmen and women, who had suffered years of neglect and deprivation, adding that although Ajuwa is dead, his worthy legacies and strides as an Ijaw patriot and a fighter for the rights of the minorities of the country would live after him.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Ajuwa’s soul and for God Almighty to grant the family he left behind, the strength, courage and fortitude to bear the loss.