Bayelsa ALGON Unveils Dev Magazine

The Bayelsa State Ministry of Local Government Administration and the State chapter of Association of the Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) last Tuesday unveiled ‘The Grassroots Magazine’ to showcase development projects in rural communities.

Speaking at the public presentation of the tabloid in the State, the state Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs Agatha Goma, said that the publication was conceived to publicise the people-oriented projects by state and local governments.

Goma regretted that rural communities in the state were under-reported even as a lot of them were inaccessible due to the difficult terrain.

She added that the quarterly magazine would ensure that the identified information gap in the rural arrears was bridged.

“The governor of Bayelsa has become a pacesetter in virtually all sectors of the state economy with unprecedented achievements in education, health, road construction, agriculture, urban renewal and housing, among others.

“However, little or nothing is known about the reforms introduced by Gov. Seriake Dickson to reinvent the local government system in the state with a view to making them more responsive and responsible to their duties of providing basic amenities to rural populace and opening up our rural communities for development.

“The reforms have ensured that local government councils in Bayelsa now embark on projects that have direct bearing on the rural dwellers.

“At every nook and cranny of the state, a seed of one project is being sown; one is ongoing, while another is waiting commissioning.

“The councils’ chairmen are working hard to provide services and facilities to our people in the face of daunting economic recession.

“Many of the projects are located in far flung communities in creeks difficult to reach.

“However, the activities of the councils are under reported or never reported at all and the ministry and ALGON became compelled to create a platform to tell the story of projects and development with this magazine,’’ Goma said.

She explained that the magazine would focus its reportage on rural councils, promote the culture and values of Bayelsa people.

The Tide reports that Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, the Secretary to Bayelsa Government, unveiled the magazine and performed the formal presentation of the magazine to the audience.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Kuroghole Benwari, Caretaker Chairman, Nembe Local Government Council, said that ALGON in Bayelsa remained committed to development at the grassroots and collaborated with the ministry to support the rural focused magazine.

He pledged ALGON’s readiness to sustain sponsorship of the publication to showcase the efforts of the local government administration in Bayelsa.

In a goodwill message, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Local Government Administration.

Obuibite assured that the magazine would be distributed across the state.