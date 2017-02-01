Stakeholders Laud FG’s MSMEs Clinic Initiative

The Principal Officer of Abia Youth League, Mr Chibuike Enyioko, has commended the Federal Government for introducing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country,

Enyioko gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia.

He said that the MSMEs clinic initiatiave was a welcome development.

According to him, the idea of creating a platform to appraise the techniques used by local manufacturers in Nigeria and encouraging them to adopt international best practices is commendable.

“The growth of MSMEs will help the nation address the issue of unemployment .“The Federal and state governments should monitor the project to ensure that the objectives for setting up MSMEs clinic is actualised,” he added.

Enyioko said that the initiative would enable the relevant agencies to identify and address the challenges facing local manufacturers.

Also, President of Youth Empowerment for Self-Reliance Initiative (YESRI), Mr Uzodinma Paul said that the clinic would provide a platform for active participation of stakeholders in growing of MSMEs.

Paul said that the project was an indication that the Federal Government wanted to give local manufacturers a sense of belonging.