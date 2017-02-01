Rivers NLC, Health Workers Resolve Impasse

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State chapter and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Rivers State chapter, have amicably resolved the lingering industrial disagreement between the labour unions.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, the State chairperson of NLC, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, said the issues were resolved amicably following the intervention of the NLC national leadership especially the NLC’s President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

Itubo said that the meeting between the health workers union and the umbrella union’s leadership was for fence-mending that paved way for the settlement and withdrawal of the court case before the National Industrial Court (NIC) to settle out of court.

She said that the health workers union instituted the legal action under her leadership as the state chairperson of the union three years ago following the refusal to integrate the health workers at the local government councils level in the state into the union as their parent body by the NLC’s leadership in the state.

She said that the unions leadership believe that it is better to resolve the issues out of court and embrace peace as the health workers are civilised union members.

The NLC boss said that there is strength in labour unity to achieve their desired goals, stressing that when labour speaks with one voice and remains undivided, government will hear their collective voice much better.

She enjoined the leadership of the health workers in the state to always support the NLC in its quest to better workers’ welfare in the present reality of hardship.

Philip Okparaji