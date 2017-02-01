Rivers CAN To Honour Wike With ‘Peace’ Award

The Rivers state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has indicated intention to decorate the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, with ‘Peace’ award come February 11, 2017, at the Alfred Diette Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

Giving the hint to newsmen, yesterday, at St. Cyprian Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, the state Chairman of the association, Primate Isaac Anyanisike, said the governor would be honoured with the award at an extra-ordinary peace conference in the state capital.

Anyanisike noted that the ‘Peace’ award was in recognition of the governor’s resolve to the protection of right to life and religious liberty.

“The CAN Rivers State observed his patriotic utterances and concerns on protection of our rights to life and religious liberty, including profound provision of security in and throughout the repeated election seasons in the preceding year of 2016.

“Sequel to this forgoing, we have taken the initiative to give the most deserving ‘Peace’ award in appreciation and solidarity of his humanities and peace effort, which promote peace and fraternity in our state and adjoining ones in the region,” he said.

The CAN chairman further disclosed that the event was conceived by the association, as its contribution to the cumulative efforts of the state government, towards the state’s 50th Golden Jubilee, which comes up on May 27, 2017.

Delivering a lecture at the conference, Dr. Steven Ogan of the Royal House of Grace International, expressed regrets over what he described as ‘systematic extermination and marginalisation’ of Christians in the country.