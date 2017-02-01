‘Rangers ’ll Atone For Draw In Enugu’

Media Director of Rangers International FC, Foster Chime says the team will atone for its Sunday draw in Enugu by beating FC Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi on February 5.

Tidesports gathered that the epic encounter between the two South-East continental ticket holders would hold at the FC Ifeanyi Uba Stadium, Nnewi by 4 p.m.

Chime, who spoke with newsmen Monday in Enugu, said that the draw played by Flyng Antelope on January 29 had necessitated the high desire to defeat IfeanyiUba.

According to him, the defeat will enable the team to get a place among first four teams on the league table.

“Rangers will surely make-up for the draw played on Sunday by angrily beating FC IfeanyiUba of Nnewi mercilessly.

“I must confess, we are all disappointed by the performance of the team on Sunday.

“However, it is something we have already started working on through intensive training.

“While we are overhauling our tactical and technical pattern of play,’’ he said. It would be recalled that the two teams met last in Abuja during the Charity Cup; where FC IfeanyiUba narrowly beat Rangers 5 – 4 on penalties.

Rangers was held to a 1 – 1 draw by visiting Niger Tornadoes FC on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.