Obuah Terminates East-West Road Refuse Disposal Contract

In strict compliance with the earlier warning of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to all service providers not to treat with levity the efforts of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt and its environs with dire consequences for defaulters, the contract of Datsuru Project Ltd has been terminated with immediate effect.

Announcing the termination in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Jerry Needam, the Chairman of the agency, Bro Felix Obuah, said the action was to serve as a deterrent to other service providers who may be tempted to undermine the directive of the agency on the need for a clean and healthy environment in and around the state.

The agency also regretted that the zone assigned to Datsuru Project Ltd, covering the East-West Road from Eleme Refinery to Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, has been particularly noted for its unclean state due to non-performance of the service provider in charge of the area.

Obuah also warned that henceforth, any service provider, doing business with the agency who fails to keep his area or zone clean and healthy daily will be visited with same punishment.

He appealed to service providers doing business with the agency to take their job seriously or face termination.