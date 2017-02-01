NUJ Lauds Gov Over Ake’s Appointment As GM

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the appointment of her former Chairman, Zonal President and Deputy National President, Mr. Vincent Ake as General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC).

A statement by the Chairman of the council, Mr. Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, said the appointment was not only well-deserved, but also a proof that officers of the union can be called upon any day to carry out media-related duties anywhere, any day.

“Vincent Ake is indeed a square peg in a square hole. He had been a very serious professional and unionist. In all, he had shown such uncommon dexterity as can only be exhibited by a core professional.

“This is why we believe that his appointment will likely bring a new phase to The Tide Newspapers. We also use this medium to urge the governor to always appoint practical professionals to all media-related offices to ensure effective service delivery and government/media relationship”, the chairman said.