NGO Tasks N’Delta Schools On Agric Dev

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), has appealed to the nine Niger Delta States to consider reintroducing practical agriculture in their curriculum as a way of rekindling the interest of pupils and students in agriculture.

NDYC’s Co-ordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who made the appeal yesterday in Port Harcourt in an interview with The Tide said there is urgent need for the emphasis on agric sector to begin with the youths.

Ogba regretted that most public schools in NDDC States have large space for practical agriculture but that the seriousness with which the issue of practical agriculture was practiced before has fallen drastically.

“Let various state government begin to see the pupils and students as potentials for agriculture in view of the so much promises agriculture holds for the future of Nigeria..

“Most public schools, particularly in the rural areas of the region have large space where children can be taught practical agriculture but unfortunately that has been abandoned,” he said.

The youth leader urged Nigerians to change their belief that without so much money, agriculture cannot be carried out and charged school heads to maintain school farms and gardens as part of their curriculum, noting that the emphasis on oil should be down-played since it had not given the region the much it desired.

He said NDYC intends to donate a trophy for agriculture competition amongst schools in the region as a way of promoting the interest of schools for the sector.

We are consulting with the State government, and other appropriate agencies and are hopeful, it will take off in the second quarter of this year,” he said.

Chris Oluoh