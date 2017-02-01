NDDC Hails Wike Over Board’s Visit

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDe) has refuted statements by one Barr. Chizy Enyi, criticizing the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs of the Commission, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, alleged that the said Enyi was an intruder.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement by one Barr. Chizy Enyi, which is being reported by the news media, in which he criticized statements by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, during the courtesy visit by the Governing Board of the NDDC at Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The NDDC wishes to completely, and without reservations, dissociate itself, as well as its Governing Board and management, from that unbecoming, embarrassing and wholly mischievous report”, the statement said.

It further explained that the commission “does not know this individual, purporting himself to be the ‘Chief Press Secretary to a certain, Senior Special Assistant to the Management Director/CEO of the Commission, Nsima Ekere.

“There are no such positions known to, and recognized by, the commission. The Head, Corporate Affairs of NDDC remains the only officer authorized to speak on behalf of thep commission”.

While declaring the report as one made by what it called “unlearned and mischievous character” aimed at tarnishing the rewarding interaction between the governor and the NDDC Board, the statement said discussion with the governor was fruitful.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NDDC shared a very warm, enlightening and important time at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We wish to reiterate that we conveyed all that is needed to the Government of Rivers State, and wishes to, once more, convey our deepest appreciation to Governor Wike for being a gracious and accommodating host”, the statement said.

Sogbeba Dokubo