Judicial Reforms: Lawyer Harps On Ethics

A law practitioner with Falana and Falana Chambers, Abuja, Mr Shola Egbeyinka, has reiterated the need to promote ethics of the law profession to improve the judiciary.

In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Egbeyinka decried the current misrepresentation of the profession in the eyes of the public through lack of adherence to ethics by members.

Recent face-off between the executives and judiciary arms of government has led to the arrest and arraignment of some senior lawyers, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in the country.

“Ethics should not stop at the Nigerian Law School; ethics should continue at the various NBA fora, at various NBA seminars.

“Seminars should be organised in this respect and ethical conduct should be given a pride of place.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, the umbrella body for all lawyers in Nigeria, lawyers who have been called to bar who have been duly enrolled as advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, should do rigorous campaign as well in line with the ethics of the bar.

“With this, I think the legal profession will move forward.”

He emphasised the need to institute proper conduct for both members of the bar and bench in 2017 to avert most of the ‘turmoil’ experienced in the judiciary in 2016.