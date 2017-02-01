Jigawa Golden Stars Sign 10 New Players

The Jigawa Golden Stars FC says it has acquired 10 new players, including two goalkeepers to boost the team’s performance in the 2016/2017 Nigerian National League (NNL).

The club’s Coach, Yunus Elsheme, told newsmen yesterday in Dutse, that the players would help the club to restore its lost glory.

“Twenty players from different parts of the country showed up for the screening but only 10 of them scaled through,’’ he said.

Elsheme said that the young but experienced players were signed-on after rigorous screening by the management of the club.

The coach added that the players included four attackers, two midfielders and two defenders.

“We have done our screening to the best of our ability, it’s now the turn of technical crew to rescreen them to blend with old players for better performance,’’ Elsheme said.

The coach added that three out of the club’s 27 old players had left to other clubs, adding the team now had 34 players.

Elsheme also boasted that the club was targeting the premiership ticket during the season.

“We want to bounce back to the premier league this season, so our players need to sit up and work for it; no going back until we succeed in our quest,’’ he said.

Elsheme said that the management of the team had taken proactive measures to ensure that the club secured promotion to the premiership, while commending the state government for its support.

“With the support of the state government, technical crew and supporters, we are ready to do our best.

“We equally need more encouragement from the state government, especially on the welfare of players and management,’’ the coach said.