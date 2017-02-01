Give FG A Chance, NDDC Tells Militants

Chairman, Governing Board, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has called on Niger Delta militant groups to give the Federal Government a chance to develop the region.

Ndoma-Egba, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, noted that the Niger Delta militants had made their points and should stop the vandalism of oil facilities.

“Their point has long been made, now they are inflicting injuries and suffering on themselves and our already hapless and helpless people, they should give us a chance to develop the region.

“We cannot complain about environmental pollution and degradation in the region and at the same time engage in activities like pipeline vandalism and breaches,’’ he said.

The chairman said that it was time for those from the region to take the responsibility of ensuring peace and security in the area in their interest and that of the future generation.

He stressed that it was the duty of all stakeholders to be committed to the peace, security and prosperity of region.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman further maintained that development could not occur without peace and security, and called for collective action to ensure a more peaceful and secured Niger Delta region.

He, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his determination to develop the region.

He said the increase in the budgets of the Ministry of Niger -Delta Affairs, the NDDC and the Amnesty Programme by the Buhari-led Federal Government should be particularly commended.

According to him, the achievement in the East –West Rail line, the proposed clean-up of the Ogoni region and the recent dialogue with leaders from the region could be sustained.

This, he said, was especially so if the enabling environment was created by the people of the region for meaningful development to take place.