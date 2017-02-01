First Rainfall Excites Rivers Farmers

Some farmers in Rivers State, have expressed joy over the recent heavy downpour in the State.

Speaking to The Tide on the development in a telephone interview, the Divisional Agricultural Officer for Abua/Odual, Mr John Ogum, described the reaction of farmers in the area as heart- warming and praise worthy to the elements.

“Every farmer was delighted, happy and praised God for his wonderful work”, he said.

According to him, the first rainfall of the year 2017 was all beneficial, adding that even grasses in the street and walkways were now recovering.

Ogum said, “a close observation would attest to the fact that even the grasses are happy.

He added that farmers in ABOLGA and ONELGA, amongst others had mobilised seriously into their farming activities.

In the same vein, the President of Etche Farmers Cooperatives, Mr Godwin Akandu, said despite the fact that the rain which came with strong winds destroyed a number of plantains farmers were happy for the development.

He explained that the devastation on plantain farms was natural, even as he added that new ones will spring up much stronger and healthier.

On a general note, however, he said the farmers were happy with the rainfall as it had been a motivation for them to plant their crops.

“Farmers always pray for early rainfall to enable them cultivate the land in order to record a bumper harvest because without rainfall, the farmer is helpless”, he said.

Akandu who is a renowned farmer disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture will be flagging off the 2017 inputs distribution in the states, across the country.

According to him, Local Government Area’s to benefit in Rivers include, Etche, Gokana, Khana, Ahoada East and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

The flagg-off ceremony according to Akandu will take place on Tuesday January, 2017 in Kano by 10.00 am.