Enough Of This Blackout!

Nigeria’s socio-economic misfortunes appear to be deepening with the constant power

outages being recorded across the country, occasioned by a near total systems collapse.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) which confirmed this recently was also said to have blamed it on a number of factors, including low water level at the hydropower stations and inadequate supply of gas to the electricity generating companies (GENCOs).

Going by the figures released by its subsidiary, the National Electric Systems Operator, electricity consumers in Nigeria make a peak demand of about 17,000 megawatts, but the highest output ever generated has been 5,074.7 megawatts. The same agency is insisting that the nation’s electricity generation capacity which rose to slightly over 4,000 megawatts , recently has now recorded a sharp drop from 3,959 megawatts on January 4, 2017 to 2,662 on January 22, 2017. And given a population of about 160 million, this huge gap is mainly filled by the resort to private power sources, especially imported electricity generators.

It is disappointing that almost two years in the life of this administration, power supply has not improved as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the last presidential campaigns.

The Tide endorses the position of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) which decries the poor and epileptic power situation in the country despite the billions of dollars pumped into the development of electricity infrastructure as part of the Power Sector Reform initiated by the Olusegun Obasanjo civilian administration in 2005.

Indeed, it was reported that over $10 billion may have been spent on power sector rehabilitation during that dispensation without much to show for it, prompting the House of Representatives to institute a botched probe into how this whopping amount was disbursed,

About a decade later, and following the Federal Government’s final divestiture from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the sum of N213 billion was approved as intervention fund for core investors in the new successor companies of the dismembered state electricity monopoly. And according to the erstwhile Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison­Madueke, this approval followed the identification of three major challenges facing the power sector, namely: inadequate gas supply for electricity generation; misalignment between electricity tariff and the true cost of running electricity business; and the urgent need for facilities upgrade. The new players in the power sector were also granted tax holidays right from inception as a way of bolstering them for better service delivery. In fact, the government is said to be considering an extension of their initial five-year holiday which elapses this year.

But in spite of all these gestures by the state, electricity supply has continued to wobble. Surely! Nigerians have become suspicious of any new attempts at privatisation of public assets based on the disappointing power sector outing. If the power firms are not blaming their collective inefficiency on gas shortages resulting from pipeline explosions by Niger Delta militants, then, it must be scarcity of foreign exchange to purchase new equipment; the over Nl00 billion being owed them by government agencies; tripping of power lines during rough weather; outright vandalisation of power infrastructure; or even the inability of DISCOs to pick up all their electricity allocations from the GENCOs. The excuses are endless, even as consumers continue to pay higher monthly bills in return. What’s more, the power companies are even insisting that the prevailing tariff in the country is not sufficient to sustain the industry and are, therefore, asking for a 200 per cent review.

While we reject any call for further hike in electricity tariff, especially in this trying times, we also wish to condemn the current situation where the power distribution firms would hastily discontinue the use of analogue meters as the basis for billing consumers while foot-dragging on the already agreed mass deployment of pre-paid meters just to ensure their continued resort to a more exploitative estimated billing method.

Available records show that out of the six million households connected to the public power grid in Nigeria, only about half are metered. There is, therefore, the need for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to call these power firms to order and also adopt measures in defence of hapless electricity consumers in the country.

We affirm that electricity is critical for Nigeria if she must step out of the present-economic recession, but a situation where major manufacturing concerns are steadily relocating to other African countries on account of cheaper and more reliable power supply is simply unacceptable.

Similarly, the authorities must begin to seriously explore alternative power sources like solar, wind and coal. Nigerians are indeed sick and tired of their government’s excuses on the frequent drops in power generation and the resultant outages across the nation. Enough of this blackout, please!