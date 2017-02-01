Banigo Advocates Mentorship For Professionals

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has assured the setting up of a platform to drive strategic mentorship training for leaders of various female professional bodies as a veritable means of designing sustainable nexus for economic growth, good governance, peace and stability in the country.

The deputy governor, who agreed that a strategic mentorship programme for professionals in various fields would help improve human capacity template in the state and enhance the confidence of the people in the ability and capacity of the various groups to play supporting roles to government in efforts to protect the interest of the people while providing desperately needed essential infrastructure to kick-start inclusive development at all levels.

Banigo gave this indication while responding to a request by the state Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, during a meeting she hosted for members of the Forum of Female Professionals at the Ministry of Women Affairs Auditorium in Port Harcourt.

She noted that when women professionals are well-nurtured and in leadership positions in their various fields, they unleash their potential in such a way that both the government and the governed are impacted maximally, and therefore, make the society develop at fast pace, peaceful and stable, and promised to work with the state Commissioners for Women Affairs, Barrister Ukel Oyaghiri to carefully put in place workable modalities for implementing a mentorship programme for female professionals in the state.

While thanking leaders of the various professional groups for their sustained support, Banigo promised that the state government would work hard to subsidise vaccines for children in government hospitals, and assured that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was ever ready to implement policies that would uplift the living standard of Rivers people.

Banigo stated that it was because of the Wike-led government’s passion to deliver quality infrastructure projects that would edify good governance that it set aside about 70 per cent of the entire state budget for 2017 for capital projects.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana