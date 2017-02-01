Association Wants Equality In Power Sector Funds Allocation

The Sustainable En

ergy Practitioners of Nigeria (SEPAN), says it is important for government to give a level playing ground to all power sector operators in the disbursement of the 2013 electricity stabilisation funds.

The President of SEPAN, Dr. Magnus Onuoha, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, recently.

Onuoha said that the non access of the Electricity Stabilisation Fund by renewable energy developers in the country was not good for the development of the sector.

“A situation where when some people enjoy subsidy/interventions while others do not does not augur well for the growth of the sector.”

According to him, one of the reasons renewable energy technologies are expensive in the country is because developers have not enjoyed subsidy and interventions from any source.

He said that the nation’s electricity would have witnessed a significant boost if renewable energy developers had enjoyed at least 50 per cent of government intervention funds in the sector.

He said it was important for government to show enough zeal at ensuring that renewable and energy efficient sources were mainstreamed as investment with private sector participation.

Onuoha said there was also the need to domesticate the nation’s science and technology innovations in renewable and energy efficient sources for sustainability .

He called on stakeholders, researchers and inventors to share knowledge, to help grow the sector.

The SEPAN President also advocated a collaborative effort between the federal, state governments and private sector, to support training and job creation provided by off-grid renewable energy market for technicians, installers and artisans.

The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had said recently at a forum in Abuja, that the Federal Government was not ready to give more subsidy to the power sector at the moment.

Fashola said that government had earlier channeled 213 billion electricity stabilisation fund into the sector.

The minister said the Federal Government would focus more on governance issues rather than give out more funds as subsidy to the sector.