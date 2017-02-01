ANLCA Partners Customs On Revenue Generation

The Leadership of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has expressed its willingness to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to facilitate more revenue generation for government.

Speaking to newsmen at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne Port last Monday, the National President, ANLCA, Prince Olayiwola Shittu, said the association would always support government to generate more revenue at the nation’s various ports in order for the government to meet its obligations .

The ANLCA boss enjoined other stakeholders in the maritime sector to embrace the Federal Government’s reform initiatives toward efficiency and effectiveness of ports operations.

He said that the initiatives would set the maritime sector in the right direction to facilitate clearance of cargoes by the various agents at the ports.

He said FOT Onne is one major port where goods and services are promptly cleared by members of the Association without much cumbersome processes, stressing that he was on the visit to assess clearance situations at the port.

