All Afcon Semi-Finalists Are Very Strong – Cameroon Coach

Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos has explained that the favourites do not always win at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon.

The Indomitable Lions knocked out one of the tournament favourites, Senegal in a quarter-final encounter which was played in Franceville over the weekend.

Broos believes that it is a tournament of shocks as they were not the favourites against the Lions of the Teranga, who lost 5-4 on penalties to Cameroon following a goalless draw.

“When you see teams like Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire get knocked out, predicting the future becomes quite difficult,” Broos told Tidesports source.

“The favourites don’t always win, and that’s especially true here. There are still some very strong teams left in, but who knows what might happen?”

“At the European Championships last year, no-one ever thought that Portugal would lift the trophy.”

The Indomitable Lions will now take on their West African rivals Ghana in a highly anticipated semi-final clash in Franceville tomorrow.

“At the start of the tournament, I was asked during a press conference who was going to win the Cup of Nations, and I replied that all of the competing teams were capable of winning it,” he added.