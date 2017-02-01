‘150,000 Women Affected With Obstetric Fistula Annually’

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has said that about 150,000 women of reproductive age are affected with Obstetric Fistula with an estimated 12,000 new fistula cases occurring each year.

The Executive Director, UNFPA, Prof. Babatunde Osotinehin disclosed this at the fifth graduation of vocational skills training of women and girls living with obstetric fistula in Kano, recently.

Osotimehin maintained that ending fistula remained one of the UNFPA’s highest priorities stating that the body would intensify efforts towards the elimination of obstetric fistula within this generation.

While imploring governments at all levels to promote programmes that could prevent and reduce the needless suffering and untimely death of women by ensuring equitable coverage and untimely access to healthcare services, Osotimehin said emergency obstetric and newborn care, skilled birth attendance, obstetric Fistula treatment and family planning must be particularly handled.

He said “in Nigeria, it is estimated that 12,000 new fistula cases occur each year and approximately 150,000 women of reproductive age are affected with obstetric fistula”.

“The women, beyond the agony of losing their babies must endure the mockery of others, the rejection of friends and family and the stigmatisation put on them by the society. The UNFDA s spear headed the Global Campaign to End Fistula, to help prevent, treat, rehabilitate and reintegrate women and girls to their communities and inline with these objectives, the fund, through an innovative collaboration with the government and other partners, launched the Fistula Fortnight in Kano and implemented it in Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States”.

Osotimehin who revealed that the Fistula Fortnight was a ground breaking initiative in terms of advocacy, mobilizing support and expanding access to treatment said the fund actively supported the establishment of Laura Fistula Treatment Centre in Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano and the training of healthcare workers from Gwarzo and Gezawa General Hospitals in fistula management and prevention.

“The fund has also empowered 6000 Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) survivors in Nigeria and 25 women and girls are the beneficiaries from the rehabilitation programme in 2016,” he stated.