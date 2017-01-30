Govt Unveils New Ecumenical Centre, May

The new Ecumenical Centre being built by the Rivers State Government will be unveiled in May this year, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has revealed.

Speaking at the Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday, Wike promised that next year’s edition of the prayer meeting will be sponsored by the state government.

He pointed out that the state government will continue to strengthen its ties with the church since the state was 100 per cent Christian.

Wike said the annual Holy Ghost Rally has come to stay, recalling that last year, he got a word of revelation that was confirmed few days later by the Supreme Court judgment that gave him victory.

The governor, who hailed the power of God to turn things around for good, said most projects, such as the Ecumenical Centre embarked upon by his administration were being done to thank God and show appreciation.

He commended the organisers of this year’s prayer meeting for the orderliness, assuring that by next year, the programme will not witness any hitches as government ensures completion of the Tam David-West Boulevard, an alternative route to the airport.

The governor while commending the General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for always participating in the rally, and invited him to the unveiling of the Ecumenical Centre and state Golden Jubilee anniversary in May.

Preaching under the theme; “The Almighty”, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, stated that God has the capacity to turn any situation around.

He called on the people to always look unto God for their blessings, pointing out that the 2017 Holy Ghost Rally would lead to several testimonies.

Adeboye said: “Father, I commit everyone here today in your hand. Make the impossible, possible. Father, bless Rivers State. Bless our governor, bless his family and bless his government. Father, bless Nigeria”.

The Holy Ghost Rally witnessed special Christian renditions by the Redeemed Christian Church of God mass choir, while the Pastor-in-Charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 5, Pastor Belemina Obunge, noted that by reason of the Holy Ghost Rally 2017, many people will have spectacular testimonies.