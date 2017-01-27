Super Eagles Not Motivated By Cash – Ogu

Super Eagles and Hapeol Beer Sheva midfield enforcer, John Ugochukwu Ogu, has come out to clear the air regarding insinuations in some quarters that the Eagles are only motivated by cash whenever they lace their boots for the National team.

The midfielder, who spoke exclusively to a Tidesports source from his base in Israel, pointed out clearly that the current form and rejuvenation and unity in the team is based purely on the love of the country.

He said: “Never have we had any discussion about putting money first before we play for the National team; we are only interested in ensuring the Super Eagles win matches and trophies. Our main objective is to make Nigerians happy. No one is motivated by material or cash support. We love our country and are excited to take Nigeria football to the top where it belongs.”

He continued: “I think the unity is strong as always. Everyone could see that from the camp, trainings and games. Everyone is happy with each other, even the ones that are not featuring regularly at the moment. I think that has been a major factor to the team’s performances so far. The credit should go to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the coaching crew.”