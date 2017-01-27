Sports Council Ready To Partner Private Promoter

The leadership of the Rivers State Sports Council has expressed happiness over the passion and commitment of a private sports promoter, Chief Marco Purgatorio in developing an exquisite training facility for combat sports (martial arts) in Port Harcourt and making it available for athletes to use.

Acting Director of the Council, Nathan Piaro disclosed this much during a recent visit to the sports facility at the GRA phase 11 area of Port Harcourt. According to him, the facility, which is designed to horn the skills of karate, kickboxing and other combat sports athletes was a delightsome development and strong statement from Chief Purgatorio on his passion towards stimulating sports development.

Piaro described the training facilities and environment of the venue as world class, the presence of which would be of immense benefit to athletes and take the sports to great heights in the state. He stated the council’s readiness to partner the management of the facility in developing the sports.

Chief Purgatorio, an Italian and Ikwerre Chief in a chat said that he has an avid interest in contributing to sports development and providing the platform for the youth to horn their skills in their chosen sports.

He said that the karate and kickboxing facility in his compound is put to the disposal of selected athletes, who have already been exposed to the sports to improve their skills, fitness and knowledge. He explained that the facility could take between 15 and 20 athletes at a time, even as he plans to expand it this year.

Chief Purgatorio said that Nigeria with her huge population and potentials needs plethora of sports facilities to be able to provide the youth the platform and opportunities to harness their God-given talents.

He believes that Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole are endowed with enough talents to rule the world in sports.

The facility tour indeed showcased top drawer amenities at the venue including a gymnasium, changing room, conveniences and a well laid out ‘dojo’ with world class facilities.

Already, there are a number of athletes, selected by the coaches under Purgatorio’s payroll, training at the facility.

Sports Festival Secretary and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Sports Council, Mr. Barisi Wifa noted during the tour that Purgatorio’s investment in sports development needed special recognition and perhaps more involving role by government and some of the Combat Sports Federations in Nigeria.