A former Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, yesterday said that the League Management Company (LMC) should be encouraged in its bid to reposition the league.
Shorunmu, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, urged clubs to obey stipulated rules and regulations guiding the league.
Shorunmu, a member of the winning squad at the 2013 AFCON, said that discipline remained the hallmark of any league.
“I played with Stationary Stores FC of Lagos and Shooting Stars of Ibadan in the 1990s’ and honestly speaking, discipline was something we did not joke with.
“Players always have the tendency to misbehave once in a while, but when they know the stand of their clubs towards indiscipline, they will behave.
fans unrest, among others.
Shorunmu Drums Support For LMC
