RVHA To Probe Firms Over Environmental Laws

The Rivers State House of Assembly has resolved to cooperate with the Ministry of Environment and that of Justice to ensure that companies operating in the state comply with environmental laws to curb the problem of environmental degradation in the State.

The House took the decision at yesterday’s plenary session after Hon. Christian Ahiakwo had moved a motion to investigate the compliance level of companies with regard to pollution and other environmental hazards.

Ahiakwo, who represents Ogba/Egba/Ndoni Constituency (11) said the motion became necessary following the black sooth noticed all over the state capital and it’s environs.

The lawmaker while arguing his motion, said the decision of the House would help protect the environment as well as save the lives of citizens and future generations.

According to him, the decision taken would preserve the lives of citizens and future generations, adding that the traces of the black sooth is a hydrocarbon which is suggestive to oil and gas pollution.

“In November, 2016, there was black sooth everywhere, especially on building roots, cars, among others, which portend serious threat to the Rivers’ environment, he said.

He warned that if appropriate actions were not taken to forestall future occurrence, the worst situation would happen in the state.

Ahiakwo, who blamed the companies operating in the state for refusing to comply with the standard rules on Environment impact Assessment (EIA), said the result was that, both the rivers and seas are polluted, including farms.

He said food and agricultural activities are on daily decline due to the high level of devastation caused by poor waste management by the companies in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani thus approved the decision of the House for appropriate actions after favourable debates in support of the motion.

The Speaker urged the House Committee on Environment and Committee on judiciary to submit their reports within two weeks to the House.

Enoch Epelle