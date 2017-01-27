rsg To Acquire  Water Trucks For Fire Service

The Rivers State Government is set to take proactive step in arresting fire outbreaks in the state.

The Commissioner for Special Services, Emeka Onowu, who stated this recently when he inspected facilities at the state Fire Service headquarters in Port Harcourt, said the present administration was working on how to end the slow response to emergencies in the state.

Onowu said the state government would acquire new water trucks for the fire service department to improve the quality and welfare of officers.

The commissioner promised to renovate the building of the Fire Service and provide two water trucks and repair existing Hilux vehicles.

He stated that Rivers State has lost properties worth billions of naira to fire in recent time which has prompted the state government to map out plans on how to minimise fire outbreaks in the state.

Earlier, the Head of Operations, Maxwell Chukwu, had listed some of the problems facing their smooth operation as lack of salary increment, depleted water trucks and office space.