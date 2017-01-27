RSG Taking Measures To Reduce Stress – Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said that the state government, has taken a number of proactive measures towards reducing stress in the state civil service through regular payment of salaries to workers and pensioners.

Banigo stated this yesterday while declaring open a one-day Seminar/Workshop on ‘Stress and Other Health Related Issues’ organized by the Rivers State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in conjunction with BF Suma International, Save-A-Life Hospital at the NUJ Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Administration, Barrister Gilbert Nria, the deputy governor also said that the government was committed to the provision of efficient and affordable healthcare services, and has further embarked on people-oriented projects as a deliberate effort to reduce stress among the people of the state.

She decried the poor utilization of the healthcare facilities provided by government due to ignorance and unawareness, and called on members of the NUJ to embark on aggressive sensitization of the people on the need to patronize the health facilities to improve their health status.

Banigo, who disclosed that stress has been the silent cause of the death of many professionals, including journalists, noted that stress management has been further heightened in the country due to the present economic recession.

She commended the NUJ for taking a bold step to sensitize its members on stress and other related-health issues, calling on other professional bodies to emulate the good example of the NUJ.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, who described the seminar/workshop as crucial, enjoined journalists to spice-up their stories with health issues in their reportage of events.

Itubo urged journalists and workers in general to always take issues concerning their health seriously to enhance their productivity.

In his lecture, the Chief Medical Director of Save-A-Life Hospital, Dr. Richard Okoye, who spoke on the topic; “Stress Without Borders”, listed health challenges, marital and environmental issues as some of the causes of stress, and called on the people to imbibe the culture of regular exercises, and medical check-ups to determine their health status as well as discourage self-medication.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the NUJ, Mr. Omoni Ayo-Tamuno had said the seminar/workshop was designed to educate members and others on the danger posed by stress and other health-related issues which are linked to six leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide, and advised journalists to actively participate in the programme in their own interest.