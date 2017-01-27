PMAN Kicks Against Relegation Of Members

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State chapter, has kicked against the alleged relegation o f its members in the state as the association is always neglected in every major events in the state.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Port Harcourt last Monday, the state Chairman of PMAN, Mr. Robin Maja stated that there was a recent press release purported to emanate from the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism bordering on the registration of organisations of individuals willing to carry out entertainment activities in the state to register with the ministry for clearance.

He said the ministry knows that PMAN is the umbrella body of musicians in Nigeria as such, discussions concerning music cannot take place without the knowledge of PMAN. He noted the fact that since the purported press release was not signed shows that the intention is not genuine.

According to him, the Ministry has been hijacked by fifth columnists who have turned themselves to law making bodies and money making agency for government, while neglecting their core mandate as civil service providers for the state government.

The chairman also claimed that PMAN members are not carried along when it comes to major events organised by the state government through the ministry. He recalled that last year, the state hosted the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and outsiders were hired and paid millions of naira while PMAN was neglected, even the few who attended the event on personal basis were paid peanuts.

He said that since the inception of his administration on the 6th of May, 2016, PMAN had made frantic efforts to meet with the ministry to no avail. He therefore, appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter as the ministry is bent on frustrating the association through covert and overt means.

Robin Maja urged the ministry to respect and incorporate the association in all events that involve musicians in the state. He reiterated that PMAN is a registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), adding that PMAN was poised to exploring all legal means to ensure the protection and sanctity of the association in the state. “We will mobilise all musicians and those who use our works and whose lives depend on music against the ministry if PMAN is not carried along in issues concerning music”, he said.

The chairman said that the association has embarked on a programme tagged “Trigger to Guiter” which emblem launch is coming up soon. He also said it is an empowerment programme aimed at training young artistes in various skills in music and sound production. He said the aim is to achieve peace and security in the state through the instrumentality of music hence the PMAN tour concerts.