Pastor David Oyedepo Emerges World Richest Pastor

Gone are the days when poverty was associated with ‘church rat,’ there is a present re-orientation all over the world to make people understand that Pastors are some of the wealthiest and most influential figures in the world today. Some of them own their private jets and choice properties all over the world.

Below is the current ranking of the Richest Pastors in the world and their net worth as posted in the social media, January 16, 2017.

(1) Bishop David Oyedepo (Net Worth $150m)

Bishop David Oyedepo is the richest pastor in Nigeria and the world. He is the founder of Living Faith World Outrich Ministry. Ever since he founded this ministry in 1981, it has grown to become one of Africa’s largest congregation. This prosperous pastor owns private jets and homes in the US and UK, he also has two Universities in Nigeria namely Covenant and Leadway Universities amongst other properties the Living Faith Church is also known as Winners Chapel.

(2)Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Net Worth $50m)

Oyakhilome’s church Christ Embassy has more than 40,000 members, several of whom are successful entrepreneurs and politicians. This Pastor’s diversified interests include Magazines, Newspapers, a TV Station, a record label, hostels satellite TV and real estate.

(3) Pastor Benny Hinn (Net Worth $42m)

This Israeli-American televangelist earned wealth through his ministry and evangelical programme. He is well known for his regular miracle healing crusades which are held in large stadiums in major cities and broadcasted in TV stations.

(4) Dr Creflo Dollar (Net Worth $27m)

This American televangelist and pastor is also a word of Faith teacher, he is a founder of the Non Denominational World Changers Church International. He has built a multi-million dollar ministry on the message”, it is the will of God for you to prosper in every way.

(5) Evangelist Bill Graham (Net Worth $25m)

Billy Graham is a Southern Baptist. He earned celebrity status when his sermons were broadcast on radio and TV stations all over USA. He founded the Billy Graham Evangelist Association in 1950.

(6) Bishop T. D Jakes: (Net Worth $18m)

Bishop T. D. Jakes is the Apostle/Bishop of the Potters House, a non denominational American mega-church that has over 30,000 members. His ministry’s annual revival mega fest draws more than 100,000 people.

(7) Prophet T.B Joshua

Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua is Nigeria’s most powerful, most controversial and philanthropic preacher. He heads the Synagogue Church of All Nations, a congregation founded in 1987. The televangelist and faith healer is a big giver, his humanitarian works include education, healthcare and rehabilitation programme, he is the owner of Emmanuel TV, a Christian television net work.

(8) Pastor Matthew Ashimowowo (Net Worth $10m) Mathew Oshiwomolowo’s Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), is the largest Pentecostal Church in United Kingdom UK. It has assets worth more than $40 million and earns profit of more than $10 million.

(9) Rev. Chris Okotie (Net Worth $10m)

Chris Okotie was a pop star in the 1980s. He embraced the Bible and set up the House World of God Church, one of Nigeria’s most Flamboyant congregations. He is an automobile lover and owns several posh cars which include a Mercedes 5600, Rolls Royce, Hummer and Posche.

(10) Rev. Joseph Prince (Net Worth $5m)

Annual salary of this Singaporean pastor is $550,000. Pastor Prince is the senior pastor of the New Creation Church in Singapore. The New Creation Church’s financial income was reported at $44.7 million in 2008. He hosts a religions programme called Destined to Reign.