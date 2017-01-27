Obaseki Pledges Support For NSCDC

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of his administration’s support in the discharge of its functions in the state.

Obaseki made the pledge when he received a delegation of senior officers of the NSCDC, zone G, led by its Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander Bassey Bassey, at Government House, Benin.

He said that the state government was proud of the activities of the Corps, especially its protection of pipelines against vandalism.

The governor also informed the team of the state government’s plans to invest in local policing for effective security network at the grass roots.

He said that the state would assist the Corps in getting a better state and zonal office accommodation.

“We are trying to manage the affairs of the state considering the recession and the little allocation we get from the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government is supposed to provide the necessary platform for you to work while we support.

“We will try to support you to the best of our capacity,” the governor said.

The NSCDC Zone G new zonal commanding officer commended the governor for integrating the Corps into the security structure of the state.

Bassey, while assuring the governor of the Corps cooperation, appealed for logistics and office accommodation for both its state and zonal offices.

In another development, the governor has commended the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Benin for its fair reportage of activities in the state.

The governor made the commendation when the FRCN Zonal Manager, Mrs Bimbo Oyetunde, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

He said that the medium had been able to maintain high level of professionalism in spite of the challenge of dearth of modern working tools.

He also commended FRCN for giving him good coverage and for being non-partisan during the 2016 governorship polls in the state.

Obaseki said that his administration had commenced reforms in the agriculture and social sectors, adding that the coverage of the medium would be of help.

Oyetunde congratulated the governor on his victory at the polls.

Bimbo said that the medium was committed to giving the public fair reports as well as providing them with an avenue to listen and become abreast with government policies and programmes.

She said that the medium was willing to inform the people of the state about the laudable projects being executed by the present administration.