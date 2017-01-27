NULGE Plans Rallies To Support LG Autonomy

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) is set to organise nationwide rallies in support of local governments autonomy in the country.

In a press statement issued after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja signed by its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel last Wednesday said that the union rally would galvanise support for the National Assembly to speed up their legislative duties of granting autonomy to the Local Governments as the third tier of governance.

Khaleel said that the union is in no doubt that the National Assembly would grant both administrative and financial autonomy to Local government councils in the country, adding that the rally will be used also to sensitise the public and members of the respective state House of Assembly of the imperative of Local Government autonomy.

The NULGE boss said that the rally is one of the advocacy activities of the union mapped out to ensure administration and financial autonomy for the local government councils in line with the global standard practice.

He said that members of the union have approved the advocacy rallies across the six geopolitical zones of the country at designated centres, adding that at the same time, the union at the state and local government levels will also conduct similar rallies.

He said that members of the National Assembly and the union are collaborating to ensure that Local government councils are autonomous in line with the principles of democratic governance.

Khalel explained that the union has the support of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to organize the nationwide rallies for the Local Government.