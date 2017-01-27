Kattey Bags Africa’s Patriotic Clergy Award

The Archbishop of the Province of Niger Delta and Bishop of the Dioceses of Niger Delta North, Most Rev. Dr. Ignatius Crosby Ogborun Kattey, has been honoured with the League of African Development Studies (LEADS) Merit Award of Excellence as Africa’s Patriotic Clergy Personality of the year.

In a colourful conferment ceremony last Wednesday at the Archbishop’s Conference hall, Port Harcourt, Kattey was said to have earned the award due to his outstanding pan Africans patriotism, remarkable strides in Episcopal Leadership, community development, selfless and dedicated service to God Almighty, humanity and Nigeria.

The award was conferred on him by the League of African Development Student (LEADS), an umbrella body for all democratic student unions in Africa comprising Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sudan, Cote d’ivoire, Gambia, Cameroun, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Egypt, among others.

Presenting the award to Kattey, the President, LEADS African, Mr. Wilson Oluoha, said that Kattey has alongside his indefatigable episopal team, prominently participated in the entrenchment of a robust mandate of building men that build the nation by way of pioneering the church’s most sacred responsibility to the nation.

Kattey was also described as an erudite and proven authority in Africa’s Episcopal space per excellence, Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, a consummate corperate leader with the midas touch of excellence, a distinguished institution developer, a Spartan advocate for merit driven polity in Africa, a detribalized Nigerian and devout Christian of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria and a delegate to the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON 11) Nairobi, Kenya in October, 2013.

Responding, Kattey, who expressed appreciation for the honour, attributed his Episopal success to the support by the clergy and entire faithful of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North and the Province of Niger Delta in general, adding that without their support he would not have done what he had done.

Kattey, Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, who recalled that in recent times, the Arewa Ambassadors Congress of Nigeria, Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, and the West Africa Students Union had honoured him with similar awards, and described the conferment of the award as very humbling.

He urged members of the LEADS to be focused and prayed God to bless them, pointing out that “as a church, we have no money and that if the LEADS had needed money, they would have gone to those who have it”.

Also speaking, Archdeacon, St. Paul’s cathedral Diobu, Port Harcourt Venerable John C. Adubasin thanked the League of African Development Students (LEADS) for the honour bestowed on the Most Rev. I.C.O. Kattey and the entire Diocese of Niger Delta North, describing Kattey as an exemplary leader that needs to be celebrated anytime and anywhere.