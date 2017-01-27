Kalou Considers Retirement From Ivory Coast Team

Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has revealed that he is still considering retiring from international football.
Kalou was part of the Elephants squad that was eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals following their 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Tuesday.
The defending champions exited the prestigious tournament after finishing third in Group C and 31-year-old Kalou discussed his future with the Elephants.
“It’s not the result I wanted in Gabon but after playing in two Nations Cup finals and winning in 2015, this is the end,” Kalou told Tidesports source.
“I have not decided whether to retire from international football completely,” the versatile attacker continued.
“I will go back to my club (Hertha Berlin) and take time to decide.”
Kalou has represented his country at two FIFA World Cups, four AFCON tournaments and the 2008 Olympics.
